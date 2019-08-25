Sio Capital Management Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) Cut as Shares Declined; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Stake in Pool (POOL) as Stock Value Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 33,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 84,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 296,375 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 290,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.14M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.28. About 172,218 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 149,488 shares to 245,968 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 9,449 shares to 99,248 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Info (NYSE:FIS) by 10,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Etf Trust Ark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Weik Mgmt invested in 6,250 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Advisory Serv Ltd Llc holds 68 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 2,452 shares. 1,267 are owned by Hexavest Inc. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.02% or 13,404 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 114,811 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.98% or 1.12 million shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Carroll Financial invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 19,206 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 418,572 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 27.30 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.