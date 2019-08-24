Sio Capital Management Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Has Lowered by $7.02 Million as Shares Declined; As J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Market Valuation Declined, Hgk Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.02 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 75,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 79,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 154,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 688,561 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 8,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 50,583 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 59,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J.M. Smucker Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 827,220 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY, BAKING BRANDS SAID TO BE FOR SALE; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business

