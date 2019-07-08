Sio Capital Management Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Decreased by $7.02 Million as Stock Declined; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Valuation Rose, Fulton Bank Has Lifted Its Position

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 75,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 154,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.9. About 452,374 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 3,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,631 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 19,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 1.39M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25,525 shares to 19,947 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 222,294 shares to 367,071 shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings.

