Sio Capital Management Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Increased by $2.49 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Has Increased Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Stake by $589,590 as Market Value Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 19,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% . The hedge fund held 136,180 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 116,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Innophos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 33,716 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 108.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 18,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 35,421 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 1.46M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 338,402 shares to 42,410 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi Sa (NYSE:SNY) by 111,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,854 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.