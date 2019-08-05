Sio Capital Management Maintains Stake in Emergent Biosolutions (EBS); Carmax (KMX) Position Lifted by Akre Capital Management Llc

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 144.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 106,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 180,156 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 714,880 shares traded or 82.75% up from the average. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 27/03/2018 – Emergent Technology Holdings is hoping to digitally encode the gold supply chain using blockchain tech in the first half of this year; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 25.8C; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES RICHARD S. LINDAHL EVP-CFO; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.34M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emergent Bio readies anthrax vaccine shipments into U.S. stockpile – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emergent Bio nabs $261M order for anthrax vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Exercise by BARDA of the First Contract Option, Valued at $261 Million, to Procure Doses of AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate for the Strategic National Stockpile – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThraxâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Granting of Marketing Authorization in Five EU Countries for Its Oral Typhoid Vaccine; Expands Availability Across Europe – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares to 173,652 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 75,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,153 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 13,534 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). 69,505 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Aviance Mngmt Lc has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bamco accumulated 108,000 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.02% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 16,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 51,463 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) or 85,109 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York owns 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 1,577 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Kennedy Management owns 90,731 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 286,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).