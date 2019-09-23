Sio Capital Management Increases Stake in Humana (HUM); Water Island Capital Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 537,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 553,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $101.97. About 66,833 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 161.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 28,307 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $278.25. About 250,502 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA: DEAL NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) invested in 10,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.66% or 51,956 shares. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 449,485 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,662 shares or 0% of the stock. 93,200 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 50,791 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 25,000 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 2,143 shares. Bardin Hill Management Prtn Limited Partnership holds 170,318 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Havens Advsrs Limited Liability holds 53,700 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies owns 389,700 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.04% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Principal Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.16 million shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $115.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 1.44M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 507,460 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 966,559 shares. Regions Finance holds 1,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.1% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Heartland reported 1,594 shares stake. 92 are held by Tarbox Family Office. 11,674 are owned by Guardian. Oz Lp holds 328,891 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Sfmg Lc reported 896 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 353 shares. Systematic Management LP has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 164,847 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt LP holds 2.47% or 281,286 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 5,836 shares.