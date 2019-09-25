Sio Capital Management Increases Position in United Therapeutics (UTHR); Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Rose While Silver Point Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 6.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 10.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.14M, down from 16.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 2.64M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 146.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 49,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 82,892 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47 million, up from 33,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.45. About 185,796 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 3.76, EST. $3.56

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

