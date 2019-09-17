Sio Capital Management Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Raised as Stock Value Rose; As Zendesk (ZEN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Glaxis Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 89.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 13,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,176 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 15,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $232.26. About 1.42M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 10,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 15,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 26,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 830,882 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00 million and $24.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logicbio Therapeutics Inc by 26,418 shares to 132,540 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,464 shares, and cut its stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Capital stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alberta Inv Mgmt stated it has 155,800 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 492,879 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth accumulated 5,038 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt has 7,372 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 3,624 shares. Sonata Capital Group Inc Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,015 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 167 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 67,262 shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.89% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 67,782 are owned by Marco Investment Limited Liability. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il holds 4,619 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 7,970 shares.