Sio Capital Management Holding In Gilead Sciences (GILD) Was Has Upped; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, First Dallas Securities Has Cut Its Holding

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 2.82M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS CAPTAIN CAME TO COMPANY IN 1994; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 19/04/2018 – FAA Orders Engine Inspections After Fatal Southwest Engine Failure — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c; 16/05/2018 – LUV: WON’T KNOW UNTIL FALL IF ABLE TO DO HAWAII FLIGHTS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE 737 AIRCRAFT IS ‘PROVEN, IS VERY RELIABLE. IT HAS THE GREATEST SUCCESS OF ANY OTHER AIRCRAFT TYPE’; 18/04/2018 – ABC15 Arizona: #BREAKING: The NTSB has released a photo of a piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines flight; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 154.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 149,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 96,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Raises Dividend by 12.5%, Approves $2B Buyback – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Shares Fall After Downward Revision To Revenue Outlook – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing thinks it will complete it software update for 737 MAX by September: official – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Open Lower as FAA Requests More Changes to 737 Max Software – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Stock Losing Streak Draws Options Bears – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.86M for 9.46 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

