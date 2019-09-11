Sio Capital Management Holding In Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Was Raised; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shares Rose While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 9964.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 717,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 724,231 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 7,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 4.81 million shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 108.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 18,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 35,421 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 3.80M shares traded or 65.44% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,874.16 down -88.72 points – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Alexion (ALXN) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen offer for Alexion isn’t crazy – Mizuho – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion to Present at the 14th Annual Citi Biotech Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 5,144 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 33,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,800 shares, and cut its stake in Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Expect the IBM Stock Price to Keep Trading Sideways at Best – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Higher Thursday With China Trade Negotiation Plans – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 74,871 shares to 1,717 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares International Select Dividend Etf (IDV) by 2.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,660 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.