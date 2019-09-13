Sio Capital Management Has Upped Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $11.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Scholtz & Company Trimmed Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 191.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 41,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 62,495 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82M, up from 21,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $265.63. About 328,124 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 12,136 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, down from 20,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.67. About 1.16 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 898 are held by Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co. Everence Mngmt holds 1,059 shares. Raymond James & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Chevy Chase Holdg Inc accumulated 0.05% or 41,996 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 2,842 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). P Schoenfeld Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hussman Strategic Advisors has 5,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 6,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,435 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 7,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 7,936 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Natixis accumulated 17,911 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 8,820 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,500 shares to 14,400 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 131,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC) to Acquire WellCare (WCG) in $17.3 Billion Deal – StreetInsider.com” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Sponsors Support School Meal Kick-Off Event to Address Food Insecurity in Wake County – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Investment reported 1,710 shares stake. Philadelphia Trust invested in 7,470 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Coldstream Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Halsey Associates Ct stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). M&R Cap has 1,079 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advisors Lc has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pggm has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brighton Jones reported 3,034 shares. 12,136 are owned by Scholtz Ltd Llc. Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 64,257 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division reported 24,128 shares. Becker Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Boltwood owns 1,025 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $510.66M for 24.09 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,723 shares to 29,312 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU).