Sio Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $682,500 as Share Value Rose; As Trimble (TRMB) Market Valuation Rose, Polar Securities Trimmed Position by $17.75 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,827 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 187,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 286,938 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 443,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 692,025 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 243,592 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $18.16 million activity. BERGLUND STEVEN W also sold $14.40M worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 JOHANSSON ULF J sold $3.23M worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 85,000 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 234,900 shares to 853,140 shares, valued at $27.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc by 285,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prns Limited Liability Co invested 0.63% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Principal Financial Grp reported 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 85,591 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,070 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 535,783 shares. Capital Mgmt stated it has 822,933 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 251,316 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 300 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada invested in 225 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 44,321 shares. Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 908,633 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 665,400 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 99,439 shares.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $122.68 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 571,281 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,186 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Medical Systems Inc.