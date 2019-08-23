Sio Capital Management Has Upped Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Holding By $4.53 Million; Shorts at Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Lowered By 8.67%

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) stake by 72.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 323,571 shares as Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 766,980 shares with $11.24M value, up from 443,409 last quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $891.41 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 250,909 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) had a decrease of 8.67% in short interest. VKTX’s SI was 23.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.67% from 25.29M shares previously. With 2.00 million avg volume, 12 days are for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s short sellers to cover VKTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 709,467 shares traded. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has declined 21.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.93% the S&P500. Some Historical VKTX News: 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: VK2809 Proof-Of-Concept Study in Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia Expected to Begin This Qtr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Viking Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VKTX); 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/03/2018 Viking Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Viking Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: VK2809 Phase 2 Fatty Liver and Hypercholesterolemia Study Enrolling, Results Expected 2H 2018; 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: IND-enabling Work Underway for VK0214 in X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy, Proof-Of-Concept Study to Begin 1H 2019; 26/03/2018 – Viking Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Viking Therapeutics; 07/03/2018 – VIKING: VK5211 TRIAL ACHIEVES PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Among 5 analysts covering Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viking Therapeutics has $40 highest and $14 lowest target. $24.20’s average target is 260.12% above currents $6.72 stock price. Viking Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of VKTX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $40 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Maxim Group.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company has market cap of $485.26 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder.

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has $26 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.60’s average target is 80.98% above currents $13.04 stock price. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $24 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $26 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 27,156 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 287,961 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.52% or 891,488 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.01% or 14,122 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Tower Cap (Trc) reported 2,569 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 14,009 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 18,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd stated it has 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,077 shares stake. 34,298 were accumulated by American Grp. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 20,182 shares stake.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Achieve Life Sciences Inc stake by 175,894 shares to 421,479 valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ra Medical Systems Inc stake by 312,455 shares and now owns 173,652 shares. Penumbra Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC had sold 1.60M shares worth $20.00M on Wednesday, May 29.