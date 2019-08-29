Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by $4.91 Million; G-F-W Energy X LP Has Trimmed Holding in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) as Market Valuation Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 1.12 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Thera; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S OTC ASSETS SAID TO ATTRACT PE FIRMS, OTHER DRUGMAKERS; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi: First-quarter 2018 Business EPS up 1.4% at CER; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS SAID TO MULL PARTNERING WITH GIC FOR SANOFI UNIT; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 206538 Company: SANOFI US SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharmaceuticals drops plan to buy Sanofi’s Europe business – Business Standard; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 07/03/2018 – Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 1.03 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co has 21,242 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 8,533 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 397,510 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.17% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 48,199 shares. Element Llc owns 15,682 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 260 shares. Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.75% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 264,811 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 0.15% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 3.04M shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 25,455 shares. Penn Management reported 0.53% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6.25 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Scotia Capital has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 46,512 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

