Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Idexx Laboratories (Put) (IDXX) Position By $687,500; Last Week Olin (OLN) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 43.16% above currents $18.63 stock price. Olin had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. See Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Alembic Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22 New Target: $25 Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) (IDXX) stake by 14.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 14,400 shares with $3.97M value, down from 16,900 last quarter. Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) now has $23.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 370,738 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Management holds 1.82% or 176,500 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,040 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Company holds 75,593 shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 12,368 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested in 0.47% or 1.42 million shares. Fayez Sarofim And, a Texas-based fund reported 1,942 shares. 5,142 are owned by Lmr Prns Llp. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Co has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Azimuth Capital Management Llc invested 0.82% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 6,645 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 7,519 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 61,754 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 14 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Co owns 935 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $276’s average target is 0.67% above currents $274.17 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity.

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 36,100 shares to 71,521 valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2. It also upped Catalyst Biosciences Inc stake by 60,236 shares and now owns 514,544 shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought 375 shares worth $99,904.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.66 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. $234,882 worth of stock was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Friday, August 23. 5,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J. $33,374 worth of stock was bought by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $4,077 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $4,479 was bought by Shipp Earl L.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 1.90 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 138,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oarsman holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 140,544 shares. New York-based Proxima Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 8.27% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 932,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 47,136 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 115 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 412 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 28,500 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 0.04% or 15,555 shares. Next Finance Grp has invested 0.24% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 22,345 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 4.22M shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 98,982 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

