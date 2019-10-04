Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Stake by $3.61 Million; Capstone Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $388,000

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 240,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 526,059 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 766,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 213,659 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $209.43. About 1.04 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghost Tree Cap Limited Company owns 235,000 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 28,161 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 72,163 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 18,857 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 66,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company stated it has 17,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fosun Int has invested 0.2% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc reported 4,450 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) or 65,600 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 843,895 shares. Acuta Cap Prns Llc reported 384,500 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Caxton has 0.28% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 15,487 shares. Artal Gru Inc holds 0.64% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 34,389 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13,769 shares to 29,176 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 49,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 31.93 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 20,432 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs stated it has 1.36% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Allstate invested in 29,694 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 32,710 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moore Capital Mgmt LP invested in 0.48% or 105,032 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc owns 0.38% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,777 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 117,678 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Limited Company reported 0.21% stake. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 11.51% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 885,210 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Utd National Bank stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hightower Advsrs Limited Com has 86,679 shares. Virtu owns 3,819 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 55,499 shares to 872,712 shares, valued at $39.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).