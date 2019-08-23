Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed By $4.91 Million Its Sanofi Sa (SNY) Position; VALIDIAN CORPORATION (VLDI) Shorts Up By 890%

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Sanofi Sa (SNY) stake by 41.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as Sanofi Sa (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 156,854 shares with $6.95M value, down from 268,388 last quarter. Sanofi Sa now has $107.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 426,176 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF EXECUTING CORPORATE CARVE-OUTS AND WILL WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH SANOFI TO FORM A NEW INDEPENDENT OPERATION; 13/04/2018 – Advent leads race to buy Sanofi’s generics arm; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 22/05/2018 – Sanofi FDA to Review Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Will Appoint John Reed as Replacement; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma

VALIDIAN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:VLDI) had an increase of 890% in short interest. VLDI’s SI was 69,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 890% from 7,000 shares previously. With 1.12M avg volume, 0 days are for VALIDIAN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:VLDI)’s short sellers to cover VLDI’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.40% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0189. About 382,063 shares traded. Validian Corporation (OTCMKTS:VLDI) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 222,294 shares to 367,071 valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Medpace Holdings Inc stake by 118,686 shares and now owns 181,866 shares. Bionano Genomics Inc was raised too.

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products for public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.02 million. The firm primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology, comprising an application and data protection platform and data protection module which protect the complete life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases and memory at rest, in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks and most mainstream technology platforms. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Webportal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of things and SCADA for computers, servers, data bases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones.