Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed By $4.91 Million Its Sanofi Sa (SNY) Holding; Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Sanofi Sa (SNY) stake by 41.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc analyzed 111,534 shares as Sanofi Sa (SNY)'s stock declined 3.94%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 156,854 shares with $6.95 million value, down from 268,388 last quarter. Sanofi Sa now has $103.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500.

Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 23 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 22 sold and reduced stock positions in Pimco High Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.40 million shares, down from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pimco High Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 10.

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Affimed Nv (NASDAQ:AFMD) stake by 106,307 shares to 267,942 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Viking Therapeutics Inc stake by 215,114 shares and now owns 852,160 shares. Bionano Genomics Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by various financial news outlets in July 2019.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 489,892 shares traded or 25.88% up from the average. PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) news were published by Seekingalpha.com and other financial news outlets in 2018-2019.