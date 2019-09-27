Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.47 Million Its Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stake; First Financial Bankshares Has 4.87 Sentiment

First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 151 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 31 reduced and sold their stock positions in First Financial Bankshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 136.24 million shares, up from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Financial Bankshares Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 7 Increased: 123 New Position: 28.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) stake by 31.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 34,225 shares as Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 76,102 shares with $3.31 million value, down from 110,327 last quarter. Smith & Nephew Plc now has $20.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 332,752 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 17,490 shares to 28,307 valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) stake by 149,083 shares and now owns 403,664 shares. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 225,642 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.00 million for 27.09 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.