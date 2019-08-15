Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.14 Million Its Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Position; Gfs Advisors Cut International Business Machs (IBM) Position By $453,315

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) stake by 26.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 571,281 shares as Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL)’s stock rose 3.17%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 1.61M shares with $4.14M value, down from 2.18M last quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $321.01M valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 1.09 million shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 17/04/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: U.S. Comml Launch Expected in Late May 2018; 29/05/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS AVAILABILITY OF TAVALISSE™ IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS NDA FOR TAVALISSE APPROVED BY FDA; 03/04/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Further Analysis, Including Histology, Are Expected Later in the Yr; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL SAYS PDUFA ACTION DATE APRIL 17 FOR FOSTAMATINIB FOR ITP; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ drug for rare bleeding disorder; 18/04/2018 – FDA OKS FOSTAMATINIB TABLETS FOR ITP; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 17/04/2018 – Rigel Announces FDA Approval of TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in A; 17/04/2018 – RIGEL PLANS TAVALISSE U.S. COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE MAY 2018

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 23.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 10,215 shares with $1.44 million value, down from 13,430 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $116.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.87. About 3.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $106,544 activity. The insider Schorno Dean L bought 50,000 shares worth $106,544.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold RIGL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 21,482 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited accumulated 0% or 30,192 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Citadel Lc stated it has 4.08 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 192,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.60M were reported by Macquarie Gru. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 108,111 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 480,000 shares. 174,456 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 47,173 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.03% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) or 8,121 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) stake by 86,857 shares to 254,581 valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) stake by 3,655 shares and now owns 33,655 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $7’s average target is 264.58% above currents $1.92 stock price. Rigel had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust Co reported 1,976 shares. Clean Yield Gp invested in 10,077 shares. Farmers stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Street owns 54.48M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement stated it has 9,862 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Inv Counsel has 1.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bell Bancorp holds 1.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 35,948 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 3,023 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 19,280 shares. Factory Mutual Insur accumulated 77,300 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 74,321 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% or 6,251 shares in its portfolio. Counselors reported 68,422 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,989 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 20.24% above currents $131.87 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18.