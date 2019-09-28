Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) as Shares Rose; Cit Group (CIT) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Trimmed Its Holding by $25.26 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 240,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 526,059 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 766,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 632,298 shares traded or 61.79% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 485,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.25 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 529,793 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Net $97M; 06/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF SR UNSECURED NOTES & SUB NOTES; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018; 26/04/2018 – CIT Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $500 Million of Its Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 28,500 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.02% stake. 233,250 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Raymond James & reported 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 493,750 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 15,584 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 15,154 shares. Lakewood Management Lp reported 3.78% stake. Putnam Invests Limited reported 101,756 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 494,437 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $25.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 417,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10 million for 8.70 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13. Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $500,817 was bought by Alemany Ellen R.

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt holds 53,480 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 79,715 shares. Moreover, Sphera Funds Ltd has 0.68% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 57,117 shares. Alps Advisors has 143,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 683,682 shares in its portfolio. Artal Grp Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 1.00 million shares. Ghost Tree Capital reported 0.78% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 17,231 shares. Ecor1 Capital Llc has 5.28% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 3.32M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 28,161 shares. Dafna Capital Mngmt invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 46,000 shares.