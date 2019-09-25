Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) as Stock Price Rose; As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shares Declined, Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped Position by $1.40 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 34,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 76,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 118,688 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.82. About 71,928 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 60,236 shares to 514,544 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 72,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).