Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) as Share Value Declined; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Market Value Rose While Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Position by $6.83 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 62,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 84,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $148.58. About 167,708 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 144.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 195,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 330,255 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 135,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 428,243 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 215,114 shares to 852,160 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 86,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 64,201 shares to 512 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 52,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,158 shares, and cut its stake in International Seaways Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $583,534 activity. $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by Shaheen Gabriel. Pushis Glenn had bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986. 2,000 shares were bought by RINN RUSSELL B, worth $51,160 on Friday, May 31.