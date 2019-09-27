Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Its Idexx Laboratories (Put) (IDXX) Stake by $687,500 as Market Value Rose; Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered Position by $2.02 Million as Stock Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) by 44.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 201,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The hedge fund held 247,985 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 449,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 39,474 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 17/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Grant for Job Creation and Long-term Investment in Ephrata, Pennsylvania Truck Body Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – PURSUANT TO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY SPARTAN IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 25/05/2018 – Spartan Motors and Newmar Corporation Reveal Innovative Technology and Industry-Best Warranty at Annual Dealer Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT $1.4 BLN FOR SPARTAN AFTER ASSUMPTION OF SPARTAN’S NET DEBT AND PAYMENT OF TRANSACTION COSTS; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Four-Year Contract with Government Procurement Agency, National Joint Powers Alliance; 13/03/2018 – Spartan Motors Highlights Supplier Excellence During Annual Conference

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) (IDXX) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 14,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 97,330 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12,703 shares to 17,858 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp Com (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 72,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 52.94% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $9.18 million for 13.32 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab stated it has 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). 22,123 were reported by Barclays Plc. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Company has 0.98% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Aperio Gp Limited Co holds 2,997 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 20,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 68,000 shares. Amer Int has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 132,144 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 2,250 shares. Moreover, Granite Inv Prtn Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 62,272 shares. Kennedy Cap has invested 0.19% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 32,457 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment stated it has 2,591 shares. Geode Cap Management reported 419,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 144,374 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Advisor Limited Liability Co holds 2,221 shares. First Republic reported 0.31% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hexavest accumulated 45 shares. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 8,266 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 110,417 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Blair William & Il reported 1.57 million shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0.12% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Cahill Advsrs Incorporated has 0.12% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,135 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 1,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peconic Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 991 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 2,630 shares to 32,630 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).