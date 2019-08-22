Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Its Humana (HUM) Holding; Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Cascades (TSE:CAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cascades has $12.5 highest and $10 lowest target. $11.38’s average target is -2.74% below currents $11.7 stock price. Cascades had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by IBC. The stock has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Friday, March 1. On Sunday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Friday, March 1. See Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $12.5 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 33.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 10,817 shares with $2.88M value, down from 16,317 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $39.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $290.16. About 523,005 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – DELAWARE COURT DENIES BRIGADE CAPITAL MOTION TO ENJOIN VOTE ON CO’S TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators

Among 8 analysts covering Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Humana Inc has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $329.13’s average target is 13.43% above currents $290.16 stock price. Humana Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $327 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. UBS maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $31700 target. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bamco Incorporated New York accumulated 483 shares. 87,513 were accumulated by Bbr Ltd Liability. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,969 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 39,626 shares. Barr E S And Co accumulated 2,280 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 26,375 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. 10,324 were reported by Allstate. Ajo Lp holds 731,471 shares or 1% of its portfolio. First Trust LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 24 shares. 4,525 are held by Highland Capital Mngmt Lp. Bokf Na holds 10,752 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp has 0.43% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Humana Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Humana Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Humana Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Humana prices $1B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Catalyst Biosciences Inc stake by 162,683 shares to 454,308 valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 39,389 shares and now owns 107,428 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

More recent Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why You Should Care About Cascades Inc.â€™s (TSE:CAS) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.