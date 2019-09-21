Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) as Stock Price Rose; Bank Of Hawaii Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13,606 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 20,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 6.45M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 240,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 526,059 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, down from 766,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 351,201 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 50,000 shares to 604,019 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 2,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7,189 shares to 18,239 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (FLOT) by 19,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VEA).