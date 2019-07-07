Sio Capital Management Has Lifted Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $5.12 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Hdfc Bank Adr (HDB) Valuation Rose, Baillie Gifford & Company Has Lowered by $3.76 Million Its Position

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 57.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 39,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01 million, up from 68,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 1.08 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Adr (HDB) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 32,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.52M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $129.79. About 628,524 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on July, 19. HDB’s profit will be $704.82 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 32,057 shares to 742,391 shares, valued at $87.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Hutchison China Meditech.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $36,979 was sold by Morrow J William. Reiner Deborah M also sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. The insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million. $27,896 worth of stock was sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. 32,944 shares were sold by Foster Jon M, worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews reported 0.08% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America holds 0.01% or 761 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.26% or 147,343 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.12% or 20.13 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 125 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp. Sei Investments has 67,157 shares. Crescent Park Limited Partnership accumulated 6.55% or 286,481 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Oppenheimer Company owns 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 30,925 shares. Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 3.50M shares. 690,574 are held by Cryder Partners Llp. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 175 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 1,600 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 1,807 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 75,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,153 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).