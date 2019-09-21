Sio Capital Management Has Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Dsam Partners Llp Lifted Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $11.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 89.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 13,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,176 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 15,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 58.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 139,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 379,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.61 million, up from 239,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 2.69M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 52,961 shares to 184,000 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,596 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 846,547 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 97,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 754,759 shares, and cut its stake in Logicbio Therapeutics Inc.