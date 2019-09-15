Sio Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) as Valuation Rose; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Price Declined, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Boosted Position

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 34,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 76,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 701,382 shares traded or 48.74% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 99,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, up from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 124,515 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 36,100 shares to 71,521 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Irving Paul H also bought $38,691 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc Com New (NYSEMKT:NG) by 239,500 shares to 6.68 million shares, valued at $39.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,850 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG).