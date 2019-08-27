Sio Capital Management Has Decreased Humana (HUM) Stake by $1.46 Million; Market Valuation Rose; First Washington Has Raised Dycom Inds (DY) Holding by $1.03 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $288.79. About 526,041 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 22,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 76,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 53,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 613,748 shares traded or 74.50% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt reported 912,988 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability owns 5,075 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.76% or 327,700 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.6% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 16,063 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,818 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.1% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. 164,084 are owned by Sei. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 20,109 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 357,051 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares to 3,014 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares to 3,014 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares to 107,428 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 106,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares to 107,428 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 106,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.