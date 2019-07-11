Sio Capital Management Has Decreased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake by $7.02 Million as Stock Price Declined; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Raised Its Holding by $863,181

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 75,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 154,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 219,088 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 26,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 409,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, up from 383,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 150,143 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares to 107,428 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bionano Genomics Inc by 101,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.06 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 50,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 1.22M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 36,294 shares. Knott David M accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 125,138 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 224,470 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26,811 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Invests Llc has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Management LP has invested 0.23% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The New York-based Sio Ltd Llc has invested 2% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 15.95M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. Macquarie Gp reported 58,073 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 12 shares.