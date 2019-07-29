Sio Capital Management Has Decreased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $7.02 Million; Gibraltar Capital Management Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Cut as Share Value Declined

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 53,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,369 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 127,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.84M shares traded or 66.56% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net $463M; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Plane Flying From New York to Dallas Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Philadelphia Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: 2Q RASM Still Expected to Be Down 1% to 3%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 1% :LUV US; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Traffic Rose 3.5%; 17/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. Injuries; 18/04/2018 – ABC15 Arizona: #BREAKING: The NTSB has released a photo of a piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest is in the midst of an inspection of all of its engines’ fan blades

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 75,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 154,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 346,719 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM ACHIEVES ALIGNMENT W/ FDA ON ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Airlines Raises Guidance Despite 737 MAX Hit – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Manages Slight Q2 Profit Despite Grounding of Boeing MAX 737s – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 277,240 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation reported 124,609 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5.18M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 526 shares stake. Moreover, Asset Management One Limited has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 69,737 shares. 40,226 are held by Westover Ltd Liability Corp. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com reported 500 shares. Rampart Management Llc reported 7,488 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 228 shares. Profit Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 24,858 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 7.71 million shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 263,414 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Enterprise Service Corporation reported 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $646.24M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-2.06 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,666 are owned by Kbc Group Inc Incorporated Nv. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 38,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Jane Street Group Limited Liability has 25,882 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.06% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Product Partners Ltd Co has 0.4% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited has invested 0.08% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Rhumbline Advisers owns 92,891 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions Financial reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Invesco accumulated 207,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 700 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 86,857 shares to 254,581 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 106,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Forecast 10% Gains Ahead For VONV – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam As A Strategic Investment – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon’s NDA for Procysbi New Dosage Form Accepted by FDA – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arbutus Sells Part of its ONPATTROâ„¢ (patisiran) Royalty Interest to OMERS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.