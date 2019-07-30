Sio Capital Management Has Cut Sanofi Sa (SNY) Stake by $4.91 Million as Stock Declined; Baystate Wealth Management Increases Stake in Deere & Co Com (DE)

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 95,727 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 129,901 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Talks With Advent International to Sell Zentiva for EUR1.92 Bln; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI HAS 95.6% OF ABLYNX AFTER INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Cemiplimab is Potential Treatment For Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 12/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi to invest €350 million in Canadian vaccine facility; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: U.S. Regulatory Submission for Patients Ages 12-17 Planned for 3Q; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS SAID TO MULL PARTNERING WITH GIC FOR SANOFI UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Genzyme Corporation, a SANOFI COMPANY | venglustat | N/A | 05/01/2018 | Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harrow Health Inc by 205,750 shares to 541,114 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 116,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

