Sio Capital Management Has Cut Sanofi Sa (SNY) Holding by $4.91 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Holding Increased by Polen Capital Management Llc

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 767,551 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 07/03/2018 – Torrent Pharma Prepares EUR2 Billion Bid for Sanofi’s Zentiva -Mint; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 21/05/2018 – SANOFI: NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE PUBLISHES TWO POSITIVE; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 15/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT’S DEAL FOR SANOFI UNIT COULD BE ANNOUNCED SOON; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 266,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4.48M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $304.47. About 1.39M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Finance Advsr reported 86 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 525,096 shares. Saturna Capital Corp holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 482,049 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chesley Taft And Associates Llc reported 39,154 shares. 114,790 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,142 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Company reported 200 shares stake. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 760 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 1,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Co holds 12,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Windward Mgmt Company Ca reported 1,677 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.28% or 2,349 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc owns 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,811 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 162,683 shares to 454,308 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

