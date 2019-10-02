Sio Capital Management Has Cut Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Firstenergy (FE) Stock Value Rose While Heartland Advisors Has Decreased Position

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 24,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 180,214 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, down from 205,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 3.36M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for May. 18; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Raising Stakes in Plea for Bailout of Nuclear, Coal; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS EMERGENCY ORDER TO AVERT POWER CRIS; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Firstenergy Solutions’ Probability Of Default Rating To D-PD Following Bankruptcy Filing; Will Withdraw Ratings; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Expects Investments to Support Projected Annual Adj EPS Growth of 6% to 8% Through 2021; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: CONSUMERS WILL BE BILLED FOR PJM UPGRADES; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 14,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, down from 44,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.48. About 796,299 shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 32,500 shares to 42,182 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.07% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 14,377 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 0.09% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 57,623 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs reported 252,524 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 22,576 shares. Natixis accumulated 27,894 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 1,969 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.2% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 106,000 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 1,904 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) owns 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 47 shares. Tcw Group reported 508,247 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. 72,942 were accumulated by Sei Investments. First Citizens National Bank & has 1,706 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.58M for 10.06 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.59 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc (NYSEMKT:CVU) by 53,300 shares to 528,300 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).