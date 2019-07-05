Sio Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $7.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Rose, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $2.05 Million

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 54.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 35,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,350 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 66,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 75,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 154,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 340,465 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.06 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 14.83 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 3,500 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 2,400 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 25,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 319,923 are held by Westfield Capital Mngmt L P. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 14,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Investment Lp has 0.07% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 73,730 shares. Geode Management Llc reported 1.01 million shares stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 8,375 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 50,123 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Making Sense Of Alnylam’s Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alnylam Presents New Data for RNAi Therapeutic Onpattro – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.38, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alnylam’s (ALNY) Impressive Pipeline Drives Share Price – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron, Alnylam Strike $1B Collaboration For RNAi-based Therapeutics – Benzinga” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 323,571 shares to 766,980 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,924 shares to 9,832 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,381 shares. Lipe And Dalton, a New York-based fund reported 1,275 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 0.16% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement accumulated 1.93% or 52,950 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 510,202 were reported by Creative Planning. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 859 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 30 were reported by Horrell Cap Incorporated. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel owns 174,729 shares. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 104,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fukoku Mutual Life Commerce holds 207,200 shares. Calamos Wealth holds 4,110 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.