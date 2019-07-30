Sio Capital Management Has Cut Humana (HUM) Holding by $1.46 Million as Shares Declined; Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position as Stock Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 89,583 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $280.37. About 321,406 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Car; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $707.59M for 13.38 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 23,265 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.14% stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.05% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 71,029 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco has 748,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap owns 713 shares. 364,473 are held by Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 214,081 are owned by Glenmede Na. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.38% or 132,749 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP has invested 1.56% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has 0.29% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Trustmark Bankshares Department accumulated 810 shares. Advisory accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs owns 4,651 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,770 shares to 51,300 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affimed Nv (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 106,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc.

