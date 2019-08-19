Sio Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Nbw Capital Trimmed Stake

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 8,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 110,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 102,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 150,973 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 1,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 58,746 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 60,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $211.2. About 18.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22,506 shares to 284,345 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,233 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,844 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,011 shares. Moreover, Benin has 3.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Karp Cap Management holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,702 shares. Victory Mngmt invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 91,739 shares. Cambridge Advisors has 21,657 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highland Mgmt Ltd accumulated 153,960 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 125,543 shares. Destination Wealth has 273,298 shares. Old Point & Serv N A accumulated 14,049 shares. Blackrock has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 51,225 are held by Duncker Streett Company Inc.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,500 shares to 10,817 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.