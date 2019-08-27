Sio Capital Management Has Boosted Its Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Position; Shorts at RHEINMETALL AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (RNMBF) Lowered By 17.84%

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) stake by 144.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 106,363 shares as Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)’s stock declined 15.65%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 180,156 shares with $9.10 million value, up from 73,793 last quarter. Emergent Biosolutions Inc now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 293,902 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 22/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions to Implement Stk Repurchase Program for Up to $50 M of Its Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in E; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. PRESIDENT-COO; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy

RHEINMETALL AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:RNMBF) had a decrease of 17.84% in short interest. RNMBF’s SI was 17,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.84% from 21,300 shares previously. It closed at $96.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rheinmetall: Cheap Enough To Consider? – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Rheinmetall: Buy The Defense, Hold The Automotive – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rheinmetall AG ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rheinmetall AG ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2017.

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s defense equipment comprises vehicle systems that include armored tracked vehicles, NBC protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and wheeled tactical vehicles; weapon stations, large and medium caliber weapons and ammunition, protection systems, and propellants and powders; and electronic solutions, including air defense systems, soldier systems, command systems, control and reconnaissance systems, fire control systems, and sensors, as well as land, flight, maritime, and process simulation products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Howe & Rusling owns 285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested in 0.11% or 40,844 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Company reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 30,592 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Bridgeway Capital owns 13,700 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). First Trust Advisors LP owns 63,662 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited, California-based fund reported 67 shares. First Republic Mngmt invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Swiss Bank holds 0% or 78,900 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Renaissance Technologies owns 1.98 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 5,500 shares to 10,817 valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Urovant Sciences Ltd stake by 592,818 shares and now owns 215,042 shares. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions has $75 highest and $68 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 75.33% above currents $40.78 stock price. Emergent Biosolutions had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo.