Sio Capital Management Decreased Its Humana (HUM) Holding by $1.46 Million; As Vale S A (VALE) Valuation Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Has Raised by $4.75 Million Its Holding

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $274.19. About 599,213 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health & Fitness Day®, May 30; 02/05/2018 – SPGR Lowers Humana Health Plans of PR Rtgs To ‘B-‘; On CW Neg; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 10.53M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 16/04/2018 – Vale Iron Output Falls as CEO Chases Value Over Volume (Correct); 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS THAT COMPANY IS ON THE PATH TO HAVING BASE METALS REPRESENT A BIGGER PART OF CO’S EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS GOING TO PROVE TO BE QUITE AGGRESSIVE; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 162,683 shares to 454,308 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 56 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 39 shares. Rhenman & Asset Management Ab reported 77,000 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc owns 13,507 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 496,603 shares. 85,582 are owned by Mckinley Ltd Llc Delaware. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 2,257 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Aperio Ltd reported 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Raymond James And Associate holds 44,179 shares. Pnc Grp Inc stated it has 34,499 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Trust Communication has 0.12% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 2,689 were reported by Landscape Management Limited Company. Farmers And Merchants owns 75 shares. Horan Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co owns 281,913 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $625.46 million for 14.81 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.