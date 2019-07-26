Sio Capital Management Decreased Its Hill (HRC) Position by $1.58 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock Rose While Basswood Capital Management Increased Holding

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 150,179 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 602.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 199,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 33,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 143,806 shares traded or 9.44% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 365,440 shares to 638,735 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 65,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,685 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. $12,323 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was bought by Michael Mark C on Monday, March 11.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 52,500 shares to 239,827 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 149,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.79M for 22.03 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.