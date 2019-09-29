Sio Capital Management Decreased By $4.20 Million Its Globus Medical (GMED) Holding; Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Has 2.38 Sentiment

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) investors sentiment decreased to 2.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 119 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 50 cut down and sold their holdings in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 52.91 million shares, up from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 32 Increased: 86 New Position: 33.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Globus Medical Inc (GMED) stake by 49.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Globus Medical Inc (GMED)’s stock rose 3.26%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 102,827 shares with $4.35M value, down from 202,827 last quarter. Globus Medical Inc now has $4.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 265,855 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. It has a 9.55 P/E ratio. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities .

Analysts await PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PMT’s profit will be $44.79 million for 10.91 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for 388,483 shares. Thornburg Investment Management Inc owns 2.04 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has 0.39% invested in the company for 47,000 shares. The New York-based Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.37% in the stock. Ellington Management Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 87,685 shares.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 472,800 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. GMED’s profit will be $42.61 million for 29.27 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

