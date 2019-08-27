Sio Capital Management Decreased By $3.70 Million Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stake; The Mosaic Company (MOS) Had 4 Bulls

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 26.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 62,186 shares with $10.48M value, down from 84,186 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $3.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 270,744 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model

Among 7 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.57’s average target is 77.96% above currents $17.74 stock price. Mosaic Co had 16 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by CItigroup on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. JP Morgan upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, May 8 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. See The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharma has $21500 highest and $175 lowest target. $199’s average target is 43.84% above currents $138.35 stock price. GW Pharma had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $196 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Sio Capital Management Llc increased United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) stake by 3,655 shares to 33,655 valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Medpace Holdings Inc stake by 118,686 shares and now owns 181,866 shares. Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of stock.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 3.42M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De owns 29,348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Lc reported 197,280 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 159 shares. 93 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Raymond James Financial Services has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sg Americas Limited Company has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 41.04M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 594,655 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,001 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Andra Ap accumulated 0.07% or 86,600 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 10,620 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

