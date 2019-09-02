Sio Capital Management Cut Position in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by $4.91 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Crocs (CROX) Stock Declined, Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.17 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 1.47 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction- FT; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 206538 Company: SANOFI US SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ADVENT ARE SAID TO COMPETE FOR SANOFI’S ZENTIVA; 13/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 18/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Aubagio Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 2%

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 326,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 707,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 1.13 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bionano Genomics Inc by 101,963 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.83B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $27.91M for 13.94 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,171 are owned by First Tru Advisors L P. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Parkside Fincl State Bank owns 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 17 shares. Secor Advsrs Lp owns 60,532 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,120 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 51,465 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 3.73 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 16,317 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 20,281 shares. 9,882 are owned by Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 102,949 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).