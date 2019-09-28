Sio Capital Management Cut Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Position as Stock Price Declined; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.43 Million; Valuation Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 73.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 131,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 180,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 279,122 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in E; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Project 590-14-112, SCI Crawlspace Emergent Structural Repairs -; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 25.8C; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Emergent Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMGC); 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 10,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 242,226 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.74 million, up from 231,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018

Analysts await Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 32.73% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EBS’s profit will be $37.67M for 17.47 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 508.33% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 49,756 shares to 157,184 shares, valued at $21.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold EBS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.78 million shares or 2.93% more from 42.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlanta Cap L L C reported 512,257 shares. Sio Mngmt Lc stated it has 48,400 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 90,949 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% or 45,243 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 92 shares. Phocas Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 149,495 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 136,012 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Citigroup Inc owns 44,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 60,369 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Alps Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Snyder Limited Partnership reported 986,728 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 3,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 10,765 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 8,705 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Limited Liability Corp owns 17,387 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 125,986 shares. 17,754 are owned by Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Cincinnati Indemnity Communication accumulated 11.21% or 25,000 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 21.85 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 1.47% or 24,000 shares. Kistler invested in 37,850 shares. Minnesota-based Somerset Group Lc has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 57,616 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Company. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 1.49% or 641,885 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 461,035 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 73,903 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 12.40 million shares. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

