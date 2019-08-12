Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sintx Technologies Inc.
|5
|6.43
|N/A
|-1.20
|0.00
|Soliton Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.05
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Sintx Technologies Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sintx Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Soliton Inc.
|0.00%
|106.5%
|-468.8%
Liquidity
Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Soliton Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Soliton Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Sintx Technologies Inc. and Soliton Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 2.3% respectively. 1.97% are Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Soliton Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sintx Technologies Inc.
|0.38%
|-4.71%
|-63.91%
|-59.43%
|-84.04%
|-53.89%
|Soliton Inc.
|-12.98%
|-12.23%
|1.93%
|0%
|0%
|149.08%
For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance while Soliton Inc. has 149.08% stronger performance.
Summary
Soliton Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
