Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

This is a contrast between Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 1.57M -1.20 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 0.00 44.93M -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sintx Technologies Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sintx Technologies Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 85,256,584.31% 0% 0% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 5,461,949,914.90% -333.3% -188.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.19 shows that Sintx Technologies Inc. is 119.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s beta is 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sintx Technologies Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 55.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sintx Technologies Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 6.4% respectively. 1.97% are Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has weaker performance than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.