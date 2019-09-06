Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sintx Technologies Inc.
|5
|8.07
|N/A
|-1.20
|0.00
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|4
|2.81
|N/A
|-3.65
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sintx Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|-120%
|-98.4%
Liquidity
Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Ra Medical Systems Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sintx Technologies Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sintx Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -1.96% and its average price target is $1.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Sintx Technologies Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 22.6%. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.97%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sintx Technologies Inc.
|0.38%
|-4.71%
|-63.91%
|-59.43%
|-84.04%
|-53.89%
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|2.54%
|-19.14%
|-36.12%
|-61.34%
|0%
|-64.4%
For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ra Medical Systems Inc.
Summary
Sintx Technologies Inc. beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
