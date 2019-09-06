Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 8.07 N/A -1.20 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 2.81 N/A -3.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4%

Liquidity

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Ra Medical Systems Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sintx Technologies Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -1.96% and its average price target is $1.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sintx Technologies Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 22.6%. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.97%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Sintx Technologies Inc. beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.