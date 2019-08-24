Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 7.91 N/A -1.20 0.00 Nevro Corp. 61 6.71 N/A -2.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sintx Technologies Inc. and Nevro Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sintx Technologies Inc. and Nevro Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6%

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies Inc. is 119.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.19. Nevro Corp. on the other hand, has 0.29 beta which makes it 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Nevro Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Nevro Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sintx Technologies Inc. and Nevro Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Nevro Corp.’s potential downside is -14.10% and its average target price is $70.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Nevro Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Nevro Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance while Nevro Corp. has 71.92% stronger performance.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.