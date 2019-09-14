Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s Financial Results Comparing With IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 4 12.82 N/A -1.20 0.00 IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.71 N/A -0.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sintx Technologies Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sintx Technologies Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies Inc. has a beta of -0.19 and its 119.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IRIDEX Corporation’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sintx Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. IRIDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sintx Technologies Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 27.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sintx Technologies Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 54.5%. About 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, IRIDEX Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation has weaker performance than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Summary

Sintx Technologies Inc. beats IRIDEX Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.